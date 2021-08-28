  • Cam Davis shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cam Davis makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis holes 17-footer for birdie at BMW Championship

