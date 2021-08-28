-
-
Cam Davis shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Cam Davis holes 17-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cam Davis makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Davis had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Davis's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.
-
-