Bryson DeChambeau shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau dials in approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 1st at 21 under with Patrick Cantlay; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, DeChambeau's 94 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, DeChambeau his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, DeChambeau had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, DeChambeau hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
