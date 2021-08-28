In his third round at the BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 17th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-5 second, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Koepka's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Koepka chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Koepka hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Koepka hit his 232 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.