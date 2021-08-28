-
Brian Harman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman makes birdie put at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brian Harman makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 19 under.
On the par-4 first, Harman's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Harman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Harman chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.
