Branden Grace shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Grace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 3 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Grace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grace hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.
Grace's tee shot went 330 yards to the native area, his third shot went 49 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
