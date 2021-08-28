In his third round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Horschel's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 207 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.