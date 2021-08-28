-
-
Alex Noren posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Alex Noren rolls in 31-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Alex Noren makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Alex Noren hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Noren finished his round tied for 12th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 16 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Alex Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Noren hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 3 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
-
-