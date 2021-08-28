-
Abraham Ancer putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer pulls the string to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Abraham Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Ancer's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ancer hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 5 under for the round.
