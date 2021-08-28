-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Aaron Wise sinks 30-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Aaron Wise makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
Wise tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Wise had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
-
-