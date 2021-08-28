-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 10th at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Schauffele hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
