Webb Simpson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Simpson's his second shot went 23 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Simpson at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Simpson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at even-par for the round.
