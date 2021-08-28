-
Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's nice tee shot yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
