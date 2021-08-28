-
Tony Finau shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau's pin-high wedge yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Tony Finau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Finau's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Finau's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
