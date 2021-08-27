-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 39th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
-
-