Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
Highlights
Talor Gooch drains 42-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gooch's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
