In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Sergio Garcia; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Sungjae Im's 72 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Im had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 7 under for the round.