  • Sungjae Im putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im dials in iron for closing birdie at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.