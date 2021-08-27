-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Cink chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
Cink tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.
