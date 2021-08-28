-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Kim chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at even-par for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kim's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kim's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
-
-