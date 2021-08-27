-
Shane Lowry putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry's tight tee shot and birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Shane Lowry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Lowry had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lowry hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 4 under for the round.
