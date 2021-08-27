-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Sergio Garcia in the second round at the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
Highlights
Sergio Garcia rolls in a 34-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garcia finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Sungjae Im; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Sergio Garcia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Sergio Garcia at 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Garcia's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Garcia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Garcia at 5 under for the round.
