-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 11 under.
On the par-5 second, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
-
-