-
-
Scottie Scheffler putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.
-
-