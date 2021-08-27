  • Scottie Scheffler putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.