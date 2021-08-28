-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Burns hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.
