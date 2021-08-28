-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Palmer hit his 265 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Palmer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Palmer his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.
-
-