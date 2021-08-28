  • Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Jon Rahm each carded 8-under 64s to lead by one heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Rahm, Burns and McIlroy share 8-under lead after Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Jon Rahm each carded 8-under 64s to lead by one heading into Friday.