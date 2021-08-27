-
Russell Henley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Henley's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 464-yard par-4 10th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Henley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to even for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Henley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
