Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's up-and down birdie from bunker at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
At the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
