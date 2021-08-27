-
Robert Streb putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Robert Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Streb's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
