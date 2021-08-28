-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson's 217-yard tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Mickelson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Mickelson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Mickelson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.
-
-