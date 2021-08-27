Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 324 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Paul Casey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Casey had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Casey hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 5 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 6 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Casey's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 95 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.