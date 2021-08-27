-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire makes 14-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kizzire's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
-
-