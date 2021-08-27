  • Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay a 9-under 63 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.