Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round in 2nd at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Cantlay's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 9 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 10 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Cantlay's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 under for the round.