-
-
Max Homa shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Max Homa drains 24-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 59th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Homa's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Homa chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.
-
-