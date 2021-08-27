-
Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy drains 12-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
