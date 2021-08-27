-
Matt Jones comes back from a rocky start in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Jones finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Jon Rahm and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Matt Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to even for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 2 under for the round.
