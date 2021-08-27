-
Marc Leishman shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman rolls in 28-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 sixth green, Leishman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 4 over for the round.
