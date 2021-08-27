-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes' birdie putt from off the green at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Hughes hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hughes's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
-
-