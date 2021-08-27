-
Lucas Glover shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
Highlights
Lucas Glover makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 8th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Jon Rahm and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 10 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Glover hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
At the 464-yard par-4 10th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
