-
-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Interviews
Louis Oosthuizen on his neck injury before the BMW Championship
Prior to the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen talks about his recent neck injury and how he plans to recover and play this week.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Oosthuizen had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Oosthuizen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.
Oosthuizen had a 374-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Oosthuizen's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Oosthuizen at 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
-
-