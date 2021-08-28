Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Oosthuizen had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Oosthuizen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen had a 374-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Oosthuizen's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Oosthuizen chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Oosthuizen at 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.