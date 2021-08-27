-
Lee Westwood shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood pitches close and birdies at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Lee Westwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Westwood chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
Westwood stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 223-yard par-3 sixth. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Westwood had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Westwood's 193 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 5 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 under for the round.
