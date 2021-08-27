-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Streelman's 101 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 under for the round.
