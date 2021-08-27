-
-
Kevin Na shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na spins approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Na hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, Jon Rahm, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Na's 73 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Na had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 4 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 7 under for the round.
-
-