-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner tee shot went 219 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Kisner chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
-
-