Keith Mitchell putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell's 24-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keith Mitchell makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
