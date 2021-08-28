Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Bradley hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 sixth green, Bradley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at even for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 468-yard par-4 14th, Bradley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Bradley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bradley to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.