-
-
K.H. Lee putts well in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee holes 11-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, K.H. Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Lee hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lee hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
-
-