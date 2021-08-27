-
Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Thomas chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
