Jordan Spieth posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 27, 2021
Highlights
Jordan Spieth's 26-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Spieth finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Jordan Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Spieth's his second shot went 125 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
