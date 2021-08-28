-
Jon Rahm shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
DeChambeau shoots 60, JT approves of Cantlay’s shot, Rahm’s tracking
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the BMW Championship, where Bryson DeChambeau’s eagle at 16 set him up for a chance at 59, Justin Thomas approved of Patrick Cantlay’s approach that lead to his 63 and Jon Rahm was tracking for his eighth straight round in the 60’s before play was called for darkness.
Jon Rahm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round in 3rd at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 15 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rahm missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Rahm hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.
