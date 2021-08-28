  • Jon Rahm shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the BMW Championship, where Bryson DeChambeau’s eagle at 16 set him up for a chance at 59, Justin Thomas approved of Patrick Cantlay’s approach that lead to his 63 and Jon Rahm was tracking for his eighth straight round in the 60’s before play was called for darkness.
    The Takeaway

    DeChambeau shoots 60, JT approves of Cantlay’s shot, Rahm’s tracking

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the BMW Championship, where Bryson DeChambeau’s eagle at 16 set him up for a chance at 59, Justin Thomas approved of Patrick Cantlay’s approach that lead to his 63 and Jon Rahm was tracking for his eighth straight round in the 60’s before play was called for darkness.