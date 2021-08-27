-
Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Joaquin Niemann hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
