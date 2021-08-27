-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 4th at 11 under.
After a 346 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Vegas hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Vegas's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.
